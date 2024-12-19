Anwar attends malam Manifestasi Tiga Seni at Wisma DBP

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the ‘Malam Manifestasi Tiga Seni’ programme organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here.

The event, to celebrate artistic expression through the integration of visual art, poetry, and music was held at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Wisma DBP.

The Prime Minister, along with about 1,000 guests, were treated to a recital of the poem ‘Air Yang Ku Minum’ by national laureate Datuk Anwar Ridhwan.

The programme also featured poetry recitations by Sarawak laureate Dr Abang Patdeli Abang Muhi, national laureates Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan and Datuk Rahman Shaari, as well as a performance by legendary singer Datuk Ramli Sarip.

Anwar was also presented with an abstract painting titled ‘Air Yang Ku Minum’ by Suzlee Ibrahim, dean of the Fine Arts Faculty at the National Academy of Arts, Culture, and Heritage (Aswara).