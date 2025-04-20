PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren while working by bringing them over to the Prime Minister’s Office for a short visit in Putrajaya, today.
In a Facebook post, Anwar said: “My grandchildren complain about why I’m rarely at home.
“They don’t know that working for the country isn’t easy.
“That’s why I brought them to the office to watch me work.”
Many netizens took well to the Prime Minister’s post, with many wishing him well in his endeavours.
Facebook user Wan Ahmad said: “Thank you PMX (Anwar)...for more than two years you have fully committed to work and working for MAlaysia.
“May you be given good health and Malaysia be blessed..Thank you PMX.”
Another user Aizam Amsyar Ammar Aryan: “Apologies to all the grandchildren of PMX. The nation has borrowed your grandfather to lead the country without leave for over two years.
“Praying for PMX to be given good health.”