PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren while working by bringing them over to the Prime Minister’s Office for a short visit in Putrajaya, today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said: “My grandchildren complain about why I’m rarely at home.

“They don’t know that working for the country isn’t easy.

“That’s why I brought them to the office to watch me work.”

Many netizens took well to the Prime Minister’s post, with many wishing him well in his endeavours.