Melaka police investigate alleged child kidnap attempt in Kampung Paya Ikan

MELAKA: Melaka police are investigating allegations that a boy was nearly abducted by a man in a white van while cycling home in Kampung Paya Ikan here on 15 August.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the report was made by the 12-year-old victim, who is a primary school student in Jalan Datuk Palembang here on the same day the incident allegedly occurred.

“I confirm that police received a report of the incident which allegedly occurred at about 5 pm on 15 August and that police are still investigating the validity of the claim,“ he said.

“However, the incident did not happen at school as widely circulated on social media, but rather it occurred when the victim was cycling home from a shop,“ he clarified in a statement here today.

He said so far, investigations suggest there was no attempted kidnap of the victim and that the people in the alleged van had no interaction with the child.

He advised the public not to speculate as it would cause public alarm, especially among parents, however, he told the public to be vigilant and keep their children safe to avoid any untoward incidents.

Earlier, social media including WhatsApp was abuzz with claims that an adult masked man in a white van had attempted to kidnap a primary school student along Jalan Datuk Palembang.

It said the child reportedly managed to escape being kidnapped before his parents filed a police report. – Bernama