New e-commerce bill to define roles and include online affiliates

KUCHING: A new e-commerce regulation bill will introduce clearer definitions for all involved parties, including online marketing affiliates, to establish fairer and more comprehensive rules.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that industry engagement sessions highlighted the necessity to distinguish affiliates from sellers under current legislation.

“Previously, affiliates were categorised as sellers, but discussions showed they are different because they don’t own the products,” she told reporters after the e-commerce legal review engagement session.

Fuziah emphasised that consumers should not blame affiliates since they merely market products on behalf of sellers.

“This is what we mean by fairness for all, and it will be included in the legal framework,” she added.

She explained that separating affiliates as a distinct category will address gaps in existing laws and enhance protection for all e-commerce ecosystem participants.

Fuziah stressed that clear definitions of each party’s role are crucial to protect consumers, improve transparency among service providers, as well as promote accountability and a fairer marketplace.

Media reports previously quoted Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali indicating the e-commerce bill would be tabled in Parliament next March.

Fuziah also highlighted that online transaction issues represent one of the ministry’s top complaint categories annually, with 4,809 complaints recorded as of July 31.

Ministry data shows this category topped complaint lists in both 2023 and 2024, with 14,211 and 10,486 cases respectively.

Most complaints involved undelivered goods, items not matching descriptions, misleading advertisements, counterfeit products and sellers using fake identities.

Fuziah said these figures demonstrate the urgent need for stronger, more effective and up-to-date e-commerce legislation. – Bernama