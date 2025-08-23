Russia captures two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region amid ongoing conflict

MOSCOW: Russian forces have captured two additional villages in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to Moscow’s defence ministry.

The ministry announced on Telegram that its troops seized control of Sredneye and Kleban-Byk on Saturday.

This latest advance increases military pressure on Ukrainian defences as ground fighting continues in the embattled eastern region.

Russian forces are slowly progressing through costly metre-for-metre battles, moving closer to Kyiv’s key defensive positions.

The capture of Kleban-Byk represents a strategic advance toward Kostiantynivka, a heavily fortified town on the approach to Kramatorsk.

Kramatorsk hosts a major Ukrainian logistics base, making it a significant military objective for Russian forces.

This follows Friday’s announcement that Russian troops had captured three other villages in the same region.

Russia claims to have annexed the Donetsk region in September 2022, though this remains internationally unrecognised.

The military advances coincide with diminishing prospects for a summit between Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that “no meeting” was currently planned between the two nations’ leaders.

US President Donald Trump has been campaigning for such a meeting as part of his efforts to resolve the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately prolonging its offensive operations.

Trump told reporters on Friday he would make an “important” decision regarding Ukraine peace efforts within two weeks.

The US president indicated Moscow could face massive sanctions if negotiations fail to progress.

Alternatively, Trump suggested he might “do nothing” depending on developments in the coming weeks. – AFP