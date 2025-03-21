Anwar chairs special Terengganu development meeting

CHUKAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired a Special Meeting on Terengganu State Development at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) East Region here today.

Anwar, who arrived at 4.56 pm wearing a purple Baju Melayu, was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and the state leadership.

Also present at the closed-door meeting, which lasted over an hour, were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Terengganu State Secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ali.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister is scheduled to conduct a walkabout at the Jalan Padang Astaka Ramadan Bazaar here, located about six kilometres from INTAN East Region.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is also set to attend the Terengganu State-Level MADANI Iftar event at the grounds of Masjid Sultan Ahmad.