Anwar dares opposition to table no-confidence vote

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has challenged opposition MPs to table a vote of no confidence in Parliament if they believe the government no longer holds the majority.

He noted that any attempt to topple the administration outside the democratic process would constitute a breach of the Federal Constitution.

Addressing civil servants during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly yesterday, Anwar acknowledged calls for his resignation and claims that the public no longer felt secure or able to cope with current economic pressures.

“Yes, there are those saying Anwar must step down. I hear those things.

“They want to hold an assembly – the police submitted a report and I said go ahead. There’s no intention to block it.”

However, he criticised groups suggesting they would “force the government to fall” without waiting for the next general election, calling such rhetoric unconstitutional.

“I told the Speaker, if there’s a motion today – the first day of Parliament – I’ll face a vote of no confidence. If there’s a majority, so be it. The Cabinet will dissolve. That’s our system. Use it,” he said.

Anwar reaffirmed that the unity government remains stable with a two-thirds majority and is on course to serve its full term.

“But instead, they want to pressure me to step down now. That already violates constitutional principles and the rule of law. We are open to criticism and dissent, but if the Constitution is challenged we will respond firmly.”

Referring to anti-government remarks made at a recent rally in Kedah, Anwar cautioned that political agitation could undermine the country’s hard-won economic and political progress.

“If they provoke unrest, no country can remain safe. All our achievements could be undone if we fail to maintain national and political stability.”

He stressed that criticism, including allegations of mismanagement, is valid in a democracy but changes in leadership must occur through legal and constitutional means.

“If there is someone better to take over, I have no issue. But it must be done in accordance with the law.”

During the same assembly, Anwar hinted at an upcoming announcement previously described as an “extraordinary tribute” to the people.

The announcement is expected to be made today or tomorrow.

“Before I make the announcement, a few new approaches are being finalised. If there isn’t enough time today, we’ll do it tomorrow,” he said, without disclosing details.

He added that the measures require careful consideration.

“These concerns need to be addressed thoughtfully before I proceed with any major announcements or changes. I’ve said I’ll make the announcement – possibly in the form of additional measures – within a day or two. But I need a bit more time to ensure all aspects are properly handled.”

Anwar had earlier indicated that the measures would aim to reduce the burden of rising living costs and provide relief to those affected by inflation and economic pressures.

He said more time was needed to review the matter following the unity government retreat in Port Dickson on Sunday.