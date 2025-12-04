Anwar downplays fuss over travel control orders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim played down the fuss over travel control orders (TCO), revealing that even he is not exempted from the rule.

“All high-ranking individuals are subject to the same measures, myself included,” he said after an event yesterday at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Anwar was responding to Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who claimed he had been flagged as a security risk under the country’s border control system.

In a statement on Thursday, Ahmad Samsuri said he was issued a TCO – a label typically reserved for those deemed a “threat”.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had also downplayed Samsuri’s complaints, saying there was no need to spy on him given his security detail as the menteri besar.

Saifuddin Nasution said Ahmad Samsuri is always accompanied by police officers for his safety, so there is no need to spy on him.

He added that he himself was under surveillance from 2000 to 2004, which he saw as part of the job of the authorities.

He said all VVIPs are monitored for security reasons, and Samsuri is no different.

Addressing around 3,000 attendees at the event, Anwar said Malaysia could only thrive if its people upheld peace.

“And justice must be for all,” he said, urging students to reject bigotry and embrace diversity.

He also reflected on his first year in office as prime minister, highlighting efforts to support schools across ethnic lines.

“We can’t eliminate poverty overnight, but we can combat hardcore poverty, including helping children without uniforms and families in desperate need.

“I’ve said it before, I don’t want anyone left behind. Be they Malays, the indigenous people, Indians or Chinese – they are all our people.

“That’s the strength of Islam, extending compassion, supported by government action.”

Anwar encouraged graduating students to aim high across disciplines, from digital innovation to liberal arts, while staying true to their values.

“Whatever your field – Islamic studies, syariah, science, arts – excel. But never abandon the mission of peace and justice.”

He emphasised the importance of IIUM remaining a hub of excellence rooted in Islamic values, while promoting intellectual openness and tolerance.

“This university is unique. It’s international. You have all colours, all cultures. But remember, you must preserve the unity of knowledge. You must understand its comprehensiveness.”

He said Islamic educational institutions must produce graduates who are “more knowledgeable, more articulate, more tolerant and more wise”.

Anwar urged Malaysians to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing content that undermines the country’s cultural values, particularly those of Malays and Islam.

“You have the freedom to use social media, but what do you do? Abuse it – full of deceit, full of hatred – in the name of Islam and the Malays. I am a proud Malay and I deeply value our cultural heritage.

“I believe Malays possess what I call a beautiful culture – tolerance, the ability to accommodate others and respect differences. No racism.”

Anwar announced an allocation of RM5 million to the university for the maintenance of toilets, laboratories and student hostels.

He also witnessed the handover of a RM1.3 million donation to the university’s AbuSulayman International Student Fund.

Anwar was awarded an honorary doctorate in law by Shenandoah University, United States in recognition of his contributions to leadership and community development.

The award was presented by Shenandoah University’s president Dr Tracy Fitzsimmons during a ceremony held at IIUM’s Cultural Activities Centre in Gombak.

“Shenandoah University existed long before I took office. This award isn’t for being prime minister, it’s for decades of shared work advancing freedom and human dignity,” he said in his acceptance speech.