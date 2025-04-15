A driver who double-parked without leaving a contact number — and showed no remorse — has drawn widespread criticism after a Facebook post about the incident went viral.

In the now-viral post, Andrew Liew shared his frustrating encounter after discovering his car blocked by a black Jaecoo outside a row of shop lots in Penang.

Despite the inconvenience caused, the driver had failed to leave a contact number, leaving Andrew stranded for more than an hour while waiting for the vehicle to be moved.

However, it was the driver’s dismissive attitude that sparked the most outrage online.

“His attitude was very rude, pretending like nothing happened. He just walked straight into his car and ignored me,” Andrew wrote, expressing disbelief at the lack of even a simple apology.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of criticism from netizens over the driver’s inconsiderate behavior.

“How selfish can you be to double-park for your own convenience and inconvenience others,” commented user Stann Low.

Many netizens advised Andrew to report the matter to the Penang City Council (MBPP).

Responding to the suggestions, Andrew explained that he had tried.

“I did call MBPP, but no one picked up — it was during lunch hour. I even filed a report through the hotline, but it’s useless if the offender leaves before any action can be taken,” he said.

“I’m usually a patient and understanding person, but this fellow was really too much. Not even a simple ‘sorry’? Is it really that hard to leave a phone number? I even went around asking nearby shops if they knew whose car it was,” he added.

Some users went on to advise him to contact the police directly in future cases involving obstructive and uncooperative drivers.