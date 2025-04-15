KUALA LUMPUR: The public can pay their last respects to Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died yesterday, until 1 pm at the National Mosque.

Abdullah’s son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, said the time for the public to pay their last respects was brought forward to 10 am from the original time of 11 am since all the funeral arrangements had been completed.

The funeral prayer will be performed after the Zuhur prayer followed by the funeral prayer before the burial at the Heroes’ Mausoleum,“ he told reporters at the National Mosque compound here.

Abdullah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.