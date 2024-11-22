Anwar envisions Malaysia as a MADANI Nation with Islamic spirit

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim envisions Malaysia as a MADANI nation that drives growth while embracing the spiritual essence of Islam.

He emphasised that the nation’s progress, development, and sustainability must be rooted in values, faith, identity, creed, and morality.

“That is why to invigorate Islam, preparation, enlightenment, and knowledge are essential.

“We have introduced a compulsory subject for all Muslim students in every educational system in the country, focusing on studying 40 hadiths, their translations, and explanations. Ultimately, the mastery of knowledge and hadith is our goal,” he said during the 2024 Majlis Khatam Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari event here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar were also in attendance.

Among the renowned scholars present to grace the gathering were India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad al-Malibari, Sheikh Habib Ali Zaenal Abidin Abu Bakar, Sheikh Ismoil Muhammad Sadiq from Uzbekistan, and Prof Dr Sheikh Yusri Rushd Jabar Al-Hasani from Egypt.

Anwar expressed hope that the organisation of the Majlis Khatam Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari event would position Malaysia as a nation that embodies the spirit of Islam.

“I still remember the advice of Al-Allamah Sheikh Abu Bakar. He urged me to ensure the annual organisation of a Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari event upon assuming the role of Prime Minister.

“Last year, we started modestly, and Alhamdulillah, this year we witness remarkable success,” he said.

The 2024 Majlis Khatam Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari event marks the culmination of the International Sama’ Hadith Sahih Al-Bukhari programme, which commenced on Nov 10.

Organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in collaboration with Pertubuhan Kebajikan At-Taibah and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM), the programme was attended by local as well as international participants from India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia.