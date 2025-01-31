Anwar expresses sadness over Washington D.C. aviation disaster

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his deep sadness over the tragic aviation disaster at Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C. which occurred on Wednesday night (local time).

In a Facebook post, Anwar said it is especially heartbreaking to learn of the loss of young and gifted figure skaters who had such bright futures ahead.

“Families and friends in the United States (US), Russia, China, the Philippines and Germany are now mourning their loved ones as emergency services valiantly carry out recovery efforts,” he said.

In this time of sorrow, Anwar hopes that the affected families will find strength and comfort as they navigate their immense grief.

“The people of Malaysia are thinking of them,” he added.

According to media reports, US authorities believed there were no survivors from the mid-air collision near Washington involving a commercial jet with 64 people on board and a military helicopter.

The crash, which claimed the lives of 14 young American figure skaters, their families and Russian coaches, involved an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three crew members.