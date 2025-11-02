Anwar holds bilateral meeting with Erdoğan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a four-eyed meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Erdoğan is on a two-day official visit, starting yesterday, at the invitation of Anwar.

Both leaders proceeded to attend the bilateral meeting shortly after the nearly one-hour welcoming ceremony.

The highlights of their meeting included reviewing the progress of the Malaysia-Türkiye Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) relations, particularly in trade and investment, defence, halal, energy cooperation, disaster management, health, science and technology as well as connectivity.

Both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, Türkiye’s hosting of the 4th Edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, Islamophobia and the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Malaysia-Türkiye relations remain robust based on their long-standing ties, particularly following the elevation of relations to the level of CSP in July 2022.

Türkiye, as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner, is well-positioned to play a crucial role in advancing ASEAN’s economic priorities.

Türkiye became an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017, with the ASEAN-Türkiye Practical Cooperation Areas (2024-2028) serving as a framework for strategic collaborations between ASEAN and Türkiye