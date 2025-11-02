Anwar hosts official luncheon for President Erdogan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Seri Perdana.

Erdogan and his delegation, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, were welcomed by Anwar at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 2.30 pm.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Earlier, Erdogan was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a meeting with Anwar.

The discussions focused on reviewing the progress of the Malaysia-Türkiye Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), particularly in trade and investment, defence, halal industry, energy cooperation, disaster management, health, science and technology as well as connectivity.

Both leaders then witnessed the exchange of 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Among the key agreements was an MoU on energy transition cooperation, exchanged between Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

Anwar and Erdogan later addressed the media at a joint press conference, reaffirming their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and high-level strategic cooperation.

The two leaders also expressed support for Japan’s initiative to fund the reconstruction of Gaza, while Anwar called for continued collaboration with Türkiye in sectors such as energy, halal industry, health, digital economy and disaster management.

Total trade between Malaysia and Türkiye was recorded at RM24.13 billion (US$5.28 billion) in 2024, reflecting an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023.