Anwar Ibrahim meets Luxembourg DPM Xavier Bettel to strengthen ties

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Xavier Bettel at Seri Perdana today.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Luxembourg through enhanced cooperation.

Anwar stated both nations are committed to expanding collaboration in trade, investment, finance and logistics sectors.

Discussions also covered strengthening cooperation within the European Union framework for mutual benefit.

The leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues including Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship and the Middle East situation.

Bettel’s visit marks his first official trip to Malaysia since assuming office in 2023. – Bernama