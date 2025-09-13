Reproductive health knowledge among Malaysian adolescents remains low

KUCHING: Reproductive health knowledge among children and adolescents in Malaysia remains low despite widespread access to information through social media platforms.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri emphasised that continuous efforts involving government collaboration with stakeholders and family members are essential to address this issue effectively.

“The public needs to adopt a more open approach towards reproductive health discussions without fearing it might encourage sexual experimentation among teenagers,“ she told reporters after attending the Sarawak-level National Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEKERTI) Advocacy programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gersik.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 conducted by the Institute of Public Health confirmed the persistent low level of reproductive health knowledge among Malaysian youth.

The same survey revealed an increase in sexual behaviour among adolescents, rising to 7.6% in 2022 compared to 7.3% in 2017.

More alarmingly, the study found that the age of first sexual intercourse can be as early as 13 years old.

In response to these findings, the National Population and Family Development Board has implemented various structured advocacy programmes including the SRH for Boys module.

This module specifically educates boys to be more responsible in their sexual behaviour and decision-making.

Nancy added that her ministry is simultaneously strengthening child protection efforts through the Kasih KPWKM Advocacy programme under the Social Welfare Department.

The programme has been expanded to 30 Children’s Activity Centres nationwide and is expected to reach at least 300 schools this year with a focus on online safety.

The Sentuhan Kasih: Khatan Perdana programme was also held at SK Gersik today, involving 100 pupils from four surrounding primary schools. – Bernama