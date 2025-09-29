Anwar Ibrahim mourns passing of activist Shariffuddin Budin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the family of activist Shariffuddin Budin, known as Pak Hunter, who passed away yesterday.

Anwar described Shariffuddin as a long-time comrade in the struggle and a people’s activist who made many sacrifices for the movement.

The PKR president noted that Shariffuddin was detained under the Internal Security Act in 1998 when the Reformasi wave began.

He stated that Shariffuddin’s steadfastness and loyalty to the struggle never waned despite being tested by tyranny and depravity.

Anwar said the PKR family and the Reformasi movement mourn his passing and pray his deeds will be counted as righteous acts before Allah.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that Shariffuddin’s family remains strong and that his soul is placed among the righteous.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also extended his condolences to Shariffuddin’s family.

Fahmi described Shariffuddin as a sincere fighter and a tireless reformist who always remained loyal to the Reformasi spirit.

He stated that Shariffuddin’s role and contributions will be etched in the history of the struggle to uphold justice and truth.

Fahmi prayed that Shariffuddin’s soul be blessed with divine mercy and placed among the faithful. – Bernama