Anwar Ibrahim posts heartfelt prayers for Global Sumud Flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his heartfelt prayers for the humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

He shared a 51-second video of his national address at the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Doha on his Facebook page.

“May this effort serve as a beacon of hope for the people of Gaza who are tested and serve as a witness to the solidarity of humanity,” he wrote.

Anwar stated that the flotilla carries the promise of aid for the besieged people in Gaza rather than weapons of war.

“It is a mission of mercy, and we must do all in our power to see that it reaches its shore.”

He added that to turn the mission back with violence would betray the charge to defend the weak and shelter the oppressed.

Anwar serves as the patron of Sumud Nusantara, which involves Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the Philippines, and Thailand.

All Malaysian volunteers under the Sumud Nusantara group are led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

The approximately 70 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, with over 1,000 volunteers, are carrying food, medicine, and peace messages to Gaza.

The flotilla is scheduled to arrive in the middle of this month.

The Global Sumud Flotilla brings together international coalitions from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Its aim is to break the siege of Gaza, with all delegations stressing the principle of non-aggression.

The ships serve as a symbol of global solidarity for the Gaza crisis. – Bernama