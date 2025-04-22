Anwar joins Raya celebrations at three ministries

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended three separate ministry-hosted Aidilfitri celebrations today.

His first stop was the 2025 Aidilfitri MADANI celebration hosted by the Prime Minister’s Department at De’Seri Endon Hall, Puspanitapuri around noon.

Anwar was greeted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and he spent about 30 minutes mingling with the guests before moving on to his next engagement.

At 12.35 pm, Anwar arrived at the Ministry of Health’s Aidilfitri celebration, where he was welcomed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.

Anwar also held a private meeting with the ministry’s senior officials before the celebration.

The Prime Minister’s final stop was at the Ministry of Education’s Hari Raya festivities at 2.10 pm, where he was met by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh.