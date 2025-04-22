Sabah government extends condolences on passing of Pope Francis

KOTA KINABALU: The passing of Pope Francis is a great loss to Catholics not only in Malaysia but globally, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the world mourns the passing of a truly noble spiritual leader known for his humility compassion and wisdom.

“On behalf of the state government and the people of Sabah, I extend our heartfelt condolences to all Catholics in your hour of grief,“ he said in a statement here today

According to international news reports, Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, died on Monday aged 88.

He had long battled various health issues, including ‘asthma-like respiratory crises’ associated with thrombocytopenia.