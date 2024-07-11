Anwar lauds China’s vision of shared future, calls for stronger ties

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim underscored the significance of Malaysia’s relationship with China, citing shared principles and mutual aspirations for inclusive development, good governance, and a fairer global order.

The Malaysian premier acknowledged the foundation of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and China as a pivotal step forward.

He also emphasised the shared vision for inclusive and sustainable development, aligning China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Malaysia’s MADANI Economy Framework.

“The MADANI Framework is rooted in the welfare and dignity of our people, prioritising social justice, economic resilience and sustainability,” he noted, underlining Malaysia’s commitment to these values in its relationship with China.

Anwar said this in his public lecture, titled ‘Bridging Futures: Strengthening Malaysia-China Relations and ASEAN Centrality in a Shifting Global Order’ at Peking University here on Thursday. The recording of his lecture was made available on Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s official site and Anwar’s official Facebook page.

During the lecture, Anwar lauded China’s achievements in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, green energy, and poverty alleviation; and expressed admiration for President Xi Jinping’s commitment to justice and multilateralism, describing his engagement with the Chinese President as “remarkably inspiring.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the shared values of fairness, peace, and respect for cultural diversity that underpin China’s global vision, noting that “China has the moral high ground to advocate the principle of shared future on account of its remarkable achievement in eradicating extreme poverty.”

Anwar also called for continued collaboration between Malaysia and China, urging both nations to work together toward a “deeper, more mature partnership” founded on “achievements and values of open constructive dialogue.”

“Real progress happens when we move beyond words to actions that foster trust and address shared challenges,” he said, as he thanked Peking University for the opportunity to speak.

At a separate event in China’s capital, Anwar launched the Chinese edition of his book, SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia, during which he emphasised that the foundation of SCRIPT lies in fostering a sustainable and compassionate society.

“Many of the principles and values of sustainability and economic development come along with compassion, humanity, respect for one another, and the trust that we have for one another and for the task that we have to shoulder,” he said.

SCRIPT stands for Sustainability, Care & Compassion, Respect, Innovation, Prosperity, and Trust – six Malaysian values at the core of this living document which both lay out Anwar’s vision for a stronger, better Malaysia and provide a method of developing policies that fit the contemporary and increasingly complex world.

Reflecting on the book’s origins, Anwar shared that SCRIPT was initially conceptualised during his incarceration.

“This vision was initially crafted when I was on leave, a long leave in prison. And then, of course, I came out with colleagues who crafted it and just according to what a government can do to affect change,” he explained, while crediting his government and party colleagues for their collaborative efforts in bringing SCRIPT to publication.

Anwar is on a four-day working visit to China, which began on Nov 4 in Shanghai and concludes in Beijing today.