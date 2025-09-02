Anwar launches book on Malaysia by renowned Chinese economist Yan Lijin

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched a book on Malaysia authored by renowned Chinese entrepreneur, economist and scholar Dr Yan Lijin today.

The launch occurred during his business meeting with Chinese investors and business leaders in the Chinese capital.

The Chinese language book titled “Malaysia, Truly Asia: A Country That Captivates the Heart” features a foreword written by Anwar himself.

Anwar noted in his foreword that Yan has played an active and important role in fostering relations between China and countries around the world including Malaysia.

He said Yan’s understanding and recognition of Malaysia’s values, culture and development vision reflect his deep affection for the nation.

“Over the years, he has become not just an ally to Malaysia, but a true friend,” Anwar said.

Anwar stated the book presents readers with a captivating portrait of Malaysia as a vibrant and dynamic country.

He emphasised that Malaysia preserves its rich biodiversity and diverse cultures while maintaining a balance between tradition and modernity.

“His unique insights will offer fresh perspectives for those seeking to invest, study, or explore Malaysia.”

“His reflections also highlighted Malaysia’s crucial role in the Belt and Road Initiative and its unique position as a hub for economic growth, cultural integration, and green industries in Southeast Asia,” Anwar added.

He further noted that deepening exchanges between Malaysia and China will enable both countries to work closer together to unlock more opportunities and address future challenges.

According to the table of contents, the book outlines the Malaysia MADANI vision alongside discussions on Malaysia’s economic and social development.

The publication also explores cultural exchanges and prospects under the Belt and Road Initiative between the two nations. – Bernama