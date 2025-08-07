Anwar: Malaysia to continue mediating Cambodia-Thailand talks

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will continue playing a key role in facilitating peace and coordination between Cambodia and Thailand amid ongoing border tensions, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters after the Budget 2026 consultation session here, today, Anwar said both countries’ defence ministers met with him earlier and expressed their commitment to uphold a ceasefire agreement.

“Alhamdulillah, they want Malaysia to continue coordinating.

“Both sides have given their commitment to observe the terms and maintain the ceasefire,” he said.

Anwar added that while minor issues still persist, they can be resolved amicably.

Asean defence attachés are expected to be involved, but a full-scale Asean intervention is not required at this stage.

“This remains a bilateral matter between Cambodia and Thailand, with Malaysia helping to coordinate.

“China and the US have offered logistical assistance, but they are not directly involved in border monitoring,” he said.

When asked why both countries were able to reach an initial agreement, Anwar said the ceasefire alone marked meaningful progress.

“These border disputes go back hundreds of years. What’s important is that differing views don’t necessarily lead to tension.

“As a maritime nation, Malaysia too has had disagreements with its neighbours, but that has never stopped us from maintaining close and friendly ties,” he said.

On Tuesday, Anwar said talks to resolve the border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are expected to conclude by Thursday.

The two countries had previously agreed to an unconditional and immediate ceasefire during a special meeting in Putrajaya on July 28, which was chaired by Anwar himself.