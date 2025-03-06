Anwar, Paetongtarn propel Malaysia-Thailand ties to new highs

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Malaysia’s bilateral relationship is entering a new high point, with the prime ministers of both nations showing strong commitment to strengthening ties and charting a path towards greater cooperation.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa underscored this momentum, noting that the strong bond between Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra signals a more robust and forward-looking partnership.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar and Prime Minister Paetongtarn, Malaysia and Thailand have witnessed a deepening of cooperation, particularly at the border areas of (both countries).

“Whenever both leaders meet, I can see the strong bond between them. This is a good opportunity for Thailand and Malaysia to work closely together, not only in trading and investment, but also in human security,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held here, recently.

Regular communications established between the two leaders have also helped to strengthen mutual understanding and pave way for more strategic cooperation ahead.

Economic ties between the two neighbours remain robust. In 2024, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally and third-largest within ASEAN, with total trade amounting to US$25.03 billion (RM114.56 billion).

Between January and February this year, bilateral trade stood at US$3.96 billion (RM17.65 billion), up from US$3.67 billion (RM16.80 billion) during the same period in 2024.

Anwar and Paetongtarn have placed importance on the development of the border areas. They aim to build a thriving economic corridor along the shared border by stimulating trade and investments, as well as implementing cross-border infrastructure projects to promote better connectivity.

Both sides are also prioritising the integration of Special Border Economic Zones (SBEZs) to boost cross-border trade and investment.

Economic activities along the Thai-Malaysia border are key drivers of both countries’ economic development, with border trade currently accounting for more than 30 per cent of the bilateral trade.

Maris described the joint development of the border areas by Malaysia and Thailand as a perfect example of a mutually beneficial cooperation.

He highlighted that cross-border cooperation with big potential and should be further tapped are the growing halal industry, as well as the palm oil and rubber sectors.

He said that while both leaders can facilitate and coordinate the opening up of more opportunities, the results can only be achieved with the active participation of the private sectors of the two countries.

“There are good policies between the two countries that can lead to more productive engagement and collaboration of private sector, contributing to the rapid development in the areas” he said.

Anwar and Paetongtarn have maintained good communication through in-person meetings and phone conversations to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern.

They have met three times so far, with the first time in Putrajaya in December last year, followed by in Bangkok last April.

Both of them also met at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, last week.

They agreed to hold a joint Cabinet meeting at the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam border area later this year.