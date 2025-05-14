PUTRAJAYA: The meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin later today will be broadcast live by national broadcaster, RTM, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced.

Fahmi, who also serves as the MADANI Government spokesperson, said the live telecast would capture a historic moment that is expected to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

“The broadcast is scheduled for this afternoon or early evening, depending on the meeting’s timing. RTM will provide live coverage.

“This is indeed a historic moment that will undoubtedly open the door to closer cooperation between the two nations, particularly in trade and economic relations,” he said at his weekly press conference here.

The high-level meeting, which is also the central highlight of Anwar’s official visit to Russia, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time (6 pm Malaysia time) at the Kremlin in Moscow.

During the meeting, Anwar and Putin are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues and explore potential areas of collaboration between Malaysia and Russia, including trade, investment, agriculture and agri-commodities, education, aerospace, and energy.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

After the meeting with Putin, Anwar is also scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, for another bilateral discussion.

Leading a delegation of over 70 officials, Anwar arrived in Moscow yesterday to begin his four-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Putin. Upon landing at Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the Prime Minister was also welcomed with an Honorary Guard of Honour.