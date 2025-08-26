Anwar receives courtesy call from Singapore defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Singapore’s Minister of Defence Chan Chun Sing at the Parliament Building today.

Their discussions centred on regional security and defence cooperation aligned with ASEAN’s peace and stability aspirations in Southeast Asia.

Anwar expressed appreciation for Singapore’s support of the Cambodia-Thailand peace dialogue process.

“I also extend my appreciation in conjunction with Singapore’s 60th anniversary of independence,“ he stated in a social media post.

The Prime Minister additionally expressed his hope for the successful convening of the Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat scheduled for December. – Bernama