Gaza civil defence reports 15 killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes killed 15 people in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday, with military operations expanding to Deir el-Balah.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal confirmed that strikes on the Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City killed at least 13 and injured over 50.

Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times during the 21-month conflict.

The Al-Shati camp, housing thousands in tents and makeshift shelters, was hit early Tuesday.

Raed Bakr, 30, described the scene: “I felt like I was in a nightmare. Fire, dust, smoke and body parts flying through the air, dirt everywhere. The children were screaming.”

With fuel shortages preventing private vehicles from operating, neighbours carried the wounded on foot.

Muhannad Thabet, 33, called it “a night of terror” due to continuous strikes.

He helped transport a six-year-old to Shifa hospital, which was overwhelmed with casualties.

Bassal confirmed two more deaths in Deir el-Balah, where the Israeli army announced expanded ground operations.

The UN estimated 50,000 to 80,000 people lived in the area, previously considered safe.

Nearly 88% of Gaza is now under evacuation orders or within militarised zones, compressing 2.4 million residents into shrinking spaces. – AFP