Bukele criticises Venezuela over migrant abuse investigation

SAN SALVADOR: Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has strongly criticised Venezuela after its government announced an investigation into alleged mistreatment of migrants deported from the US and detained in El Salvador.

The dispute follows a recent prisoner exchange involving over 250 migrants held in El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab stated that an inquiry has been launched against Bukele and other Salvadoran officials for alleged crimes against humanity.

The migrants, detained for nearly four months, reportedly endured sexual abuse, beatings, and poor living conditions.

Bukele responded on social media, accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government of hypocrisy.

“They were satisfied with the exchange agreement, which is why they accepted it,“ he said.

He suggested Venezuela’s anger stemmed from losing leverage over the US, as the deal included the release of 10 American detainees.

The migrants were deported to El Salvador in March after the US invoked wartime laws to bypass court hearings.

Human rights groups condemned the move, with many arguing the deportees had no gang affiliations.

Venezuelan authorities confirmed that the returned migrants are undergoing medical checks and receiving new identification before reuniting with their families. – AFP