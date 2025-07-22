Allegri aims to revive AC Milan with Modric as key signing

Massimiliano Allegri has pledged to bring AC Milan back to their former heights as he begins his second stint as manager of the struggling Italian giants. The club turned to Allegri after a dismal season under Sergio Conceicao, finishing eighth in Serie A and missing out on European football.

“The goal for this season is to return to the Champions League as a club like AC Milan has to play in Europe,“ Allegri said during a press conference in Singapore, where Milan will face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly. “This is the sole objective for me from the get-go. These are the games the team lives for.”

Allegri, who previously managed Milan from 2010 to 2014, led the club to their first Serie A title in nearly a decade during his first season in charge. After a successful spell at Juventus, where he secured five consecutive league titles, he now faces the challenge of reviving a Milan side that has lost its way.

“It has been more than a decade since I first took charge of Milan. The situation is obviously different now. A lot has changed, not just in Milan but in the world of football,“ he admitted. “But the overall goal remains the same, and that is to get this club back to where it belongs.”

Key to Allegri’s plans is new signing Luka Modric, the 39-year-old Croatian midfielder who joined from Real Madrid. Despite his age, Modric’s experience and leadership are seen as vital for Milan’s rebuild.

“Modric is a proven champion who does not need any introduction. He is a role model not only from the discipline but technical perspective,“ Allegri said.

With the season approaching, Allegri’s immediate focus is on restoring Milan’s competitive edge, starting with their pre-season preparations. Fans will be hoping his return marks the beginning of a new era of success. - AFP