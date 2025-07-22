Paul Gascoigne recovering after collapse at Dorset home

FORMER England football star Paul Gascoigne is recovering in hospital after collapsing at his home in Dorset. The 58-year-old was found in a semi-conscious state by his driver and assistant Steve Foster, who immediately rushed him to medical care.

“Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now,“ Foster told The Sun newspaper. Gascoigne was initially admitted to an intensive care ward on Friday before being moved to an acute medical unit, where his condition is now stable.

Foster added that Gascoigne “would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

One of England’s most talented footballers, Gascoigne played for top clubs including Tottenham, Newcastle, Lazio, and Rangers. He earned 57 caps for England and became a global icon during the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where his emotional reaction to a yellow card in the semi-final against West Germany captured hearts worldwide.

Gascoigne also played a key role in England’s Euro 96 campaign, which ended in another penalty shootout defeat to Germany. His career has been overshadowed by well-documented struggles with alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

In 2020, Gascoigne claimed to have turned his life around after undergoing a medical procedure involving anti-alcohol pellets. However, last year he admitted on the High Performance podcast that he was still battling personal challenges, describing himself as a “sad drunk” living in his agent’s spare room. - AFP