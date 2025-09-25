Anwar’s Timor-Leste visit boosts ASEAN bid and bilateral ties

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day official visit to Timor-Leste has reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong support for the country’s ASEAN membership ambitions.

The visit concluded with significant advancements in bilateral cooperation across connectivity, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Malaysia’s historical role as a close partner was highlighted, dating back to being the first nation to open a Liaison Office in Dili in April 2001.

A ceremonial Moke ride from the airport with President Dr José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão symbolised the deep friendship between the two nations.

Anwar later received a 19-cannon salute at the Presidential Palace before holding meetings with Timorese leaders.

A key moment was Anwar’s address to the National Parliament, where he described the institution as the “beating heart of democracy”.

He pledged to use all resources to secure Timor-Leste’s full ASEAN membership, calling it Malaysia’s firm commitment.

Anwar also expressed gratitude to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his consistent support during Timor-Leste’s independence struggle.

The visit culminated with Anwar being conferred the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation’s highest award.

This honour recognised Malaysia’s steadfast support for Timor-Leste’s independence and regional integration.

Malaysia is providing tangible assistance, including a US$200,000 contribution for the Timor-Leste Unit at the ASEAN Secretariat.

The Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme has allocated RM4.1 million for ASEAN-focused training in governance and diplomacy.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed to boost professional development in Timor-Leste’s financial and insurance sectors.

Education ties are strengthening, with 55 Timorese students currently pursuing higher education in Malaysia.

Direct Kuala Lumpur–Dili flights by Batik Air and 30-day visa-free entry for Malaysians are expected to boost tourism and trade.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced plans to implement affordable ASEAN roaming facilities.

The Prime Minister jointly launched the development project for the International Convention Centre at Dili Port.

Bilateral trade was recorded at US$6.65 million for the first seven months of 2025, with over 200 Malaysian SMEs active in Timor-Leste.

Anwar’s engagement with the Malaysian diaspora and programme alumni underscored ongoing development cooperation.

An official dinner celebrated shared values of human dignity, democracy, and mutual respect.

The visit concluded with a Joint Statement committing both countries to deeper cooperation across multiple sectors.

This first prime ministerial visit is seen as paving the way for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN accession at the 47th Summit in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama