Anwar to attend SCO Summit in China, highlighting Malaysia’s diplomatic role

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here on Monday in a significant diplomatic honour reflecting Malaysia’s regional leadership.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad stated this invitation recognises Malaysia’s role in advocating cooperation and global stability as ASEAN Chair.

Anwar will become the first Malaysian leader to address the SCO Plus Summit on 1 September despite Malaysia having no formal SCO affiliation.

The ambassador described this as a special invitation demonstrating close Malaysia-China relations following May’s successful ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

China views Malaysia and ASEAN as crucial partners for strengthening multilateral relations during global uncertainty.

Anwar’s address will advance Malaysia’s perspectives on regional and international issues while reinforcing commitment to peace and neutrality.

The Prime Minister begins a four-day working visit to China tomorrow alongside his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

His delegation includes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Anwar will also attend Beijing’s Victory Day Parade marking 80 years since World War Two ended on 3 September.

He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend an exclusive dinner hosted by Premier Li Qiang at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

The ambassador noted this dinner represents the only exclusive event China hosts for visiting leaders during this period.

Meetings with Chinese leaders will reaffirm the comprehensive strategic partnership and explore new cooperation opportunities.

Anwar will deliver a public lecture entitled Sovereign Interdependence: Building a Shared Future in Asia at Tianjin University on 1 September.

The Prime Minister will also engage with top Chinese investors and multinational company founders during his visit.

China has maintained its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for sixteen consecutive years since 2009.

Bilateral trade reached RM484.12 billion in 2024, accounting for 16.8% of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion. – Bernama