Anwar to discuss Gaza peace and aid with Trump in upcoming meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump will serve as a key platform to sustain dialogue for promoting peace and expanding humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

He emphasised the meeting would amplify calls for justice and peace across higher levels and wider international platforms.

“This is not a final solution, nor do we seek to be mere local champions,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar clarified that this dialogue marks a beginning that could lead to an end to all forms of attacks and threats.

He also offered prayers for Malaysian volunteers and the entire Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission currently en route to Gaza.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Malaysian government’s support for the mission and its commitment to ensuring swift delivery of aid to Gazans.

“What matters most is that our volunteers arrive safely in Gaza, as they are expected to enter the red zone tomorrow,“ he added.

Anwar highlighted that many regional partners including Malaysia, Turkey, Italy and Spain are working together on this initiative.

He noted the close direct ties maintained with various international actors serve as crucial channels for fostering global solidarity.

The Prime Minister said the 34 Malaysians participating in the mission will be remembered in history for standing up for justice and defending humanity.

“The days ahead will be challenging as the enemy may threaten or strike,“ he concluded.

Anwar expressed confidence that the resolve of volunteers at sea dispels distress and rekindles hope for Gaza’s people. – Bernama