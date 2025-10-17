Anwar urges NGOs to focus on Gaza aid delivery over volunteers

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded non-governmental organisations to prioritise preparing humanitarian aid for Gaza rather than sending large numbers of volunteers.

He emphasised that this approach ensures aid initiatives proceed smoothly without overwhelming the situation on the ground.

Anwar also stressed the importance of respecting the capabilities of Gaza’s local population, who want to participate actively in their own recovery process.

The current situation demonstrates that Gaza has sufficient local workforce available for humanitarian missions.

“I have reminded the NGOs to assist in terms of preparations here and not to make the conditions worse by sending too many people there,“ he told reporters after Friday prayers at Surau Jannatul Firdaus in the Seruling Malaysian Civil Servants’ Housing Project.

He revealed that thousands of volunteers have already registered to travel to Gaza.

“The Gaza people themselves have said not to send too many people. They have the manpower, just that there is no work. So, they want to work. We can assist from here,“ Anwar explained.

He added that Malaysia could reconsider sending volunteers if needed in the future.

Anwar made these comments when addressing the potential opening of the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza for humanitarian aid delivery.

Following meetings with NGOs including Ehsan Relief Malaysia and Mercy Malaysia, he identified medicine, food and essential items as Gaza’s primary needs.

“They do not need our presence in large numbers. As for doctors or engineers, they already have sufficient manpower,“ the Prime Minister stated.

He noted that basic facilities could often be purchased more cheaply locally rather than sourced from Malaysia.

Anwar confirmed that companies able to supply medical needs must be identified properly.

Meanwhile, he revealed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to call him tomorrow with updates about the Rafah border crossing.

The Prime Minister said he will convey additional views to ensure humanitarian aid delivery complies with regulations when the border opens. – Bernama