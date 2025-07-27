Dr Wan Azizah inspires cancer patients with hope and resilience

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister, encouraged cancer patients to maintain a positive mindset and focus on the brighter side of life.

Speaking at the Charity Event for the Women Cancer Awareness and Support Organisation (KAWAN), she emphasised that cancer should not be seen as the end but as an opportunity for personal strength.

“We must always think positively, not negatively. Appreciate even the smallest things. Cancer is not the end; it’s an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, Insya-Allah,“ she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also highlighted government initiatives such as Peka B40 and MySalam, which provide financial aid, medical equipment, and transportation support to ease the burden on patients.

She noted that early cancer screening services are available nationwide through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) and healthcare facilities at minimal costs.

The event, attended by 330 individuals including 126 cancer patients, was graced by KAWAN chairperson and founder Dorizima Md Yusof. – Bernama