Anwar urges UMS not to expel students in anti-graft rally - Zambry

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) not to expel students who participated in the recent Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0 rally, according to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Zambry stated that Anwar’s directive was relayed to UMS to ensure disciplinary measures do not disrupt the students’ academic progress. “The Prime Minister called me earlier, emphasising that while mistakes may have been made, their education must not be compromised,” he said.

Speaking after the “In Person With Doc Zam” programme at UMS, Zambry highlighted Anwar’s compassionate stance, noting that despite being the rally’s primary target, the Prime Minister prioritised the students’ future.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed that participants are under investigation for nine offences, including incitement and open burning. The June 21 rally, organised by Suara Mahasiswa UMS, saw protesters carrying anti-corruption placards and burning an Anwar caricature.

UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor previously warned that 13 students could face disciplinary action under the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU), including suspension or expulsion. Zambry reiterated that while freedom of assembly is constitutional, it must align with public safety laws.

The Higher Education Ministry has left the final decision to UMS, which will proceed under existing regulations.