Anwar urges US intervention for release of GSF activists detained by Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced plans to contact United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to demand immediate intervention for the release of all activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Anwar condemned the detention of international activists and the blocking of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid as a collapse of humanitarian values.

He revealed he has already held discussions with the Presidents of Türkiye and Egypt and the Prime Minister of Qatar to seek their support in pressuring for the release of Malaysian volunteers.

His team is also in close contact with other counterparts including the US Secretary of State to demand immediate action without delay.

According to the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre, 15 Malaysian activists from the GSF mission were confirmed detained by Israeli forces as of 3.30 pm today.

Their boats were intercepted by Israeli forces while en route to Gaza with humanitarian supplies.

Anwar emphasised that Malaysia will not remain silent when the rights and dignity of its people are being violated and trampled upon.

He stated that the GSF mission’s so-called offence is rooted in compassion and humanitarian principles to help the weak, hungry, and sick including women and children.

Anwar added that if such humanitarian efforts cannot be done, then our humanitarian values mean nothing.

He concluded by praying to Allah SWT for an end to the tyranny of the Israeli regime and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without obstruction.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involves more than 500 activists from 44 countries sailing to Gaza as a symbol of solidarity.

This humanitarian mission represents an effort to break the Israeli blockade that has drawn global attention.

International participants include climate activist Greta Thunberg and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

Other notable participants include former Mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau and four Italian Members of Parliament.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela is also among the international figures participating in the flotilla. – Bernama