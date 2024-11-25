Anwar, Yoon hold talks on Malaysia-South Korea ties

SEOUL: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with South Korean President Yoon Suek Yeol at the Yongsan Presidential Office, here.

The two leaders, accompanied by several ministers, held a bilateral meeting starting at 11.10am (10.10am Malaysian time) for about an hour where they touched on the achievements and progress made since both countries established diplomatic ties 64 years ago, and the future direction to be taken.

According to Malaysian Ambassador to South Korea, Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, both leaders will take stock of Malaysia-South Korea bilateral relations that have significantly progressed, in scope and substance, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1960.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and senior government officials.

“They are also expected to discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, and exchange views on Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN and the South Korea’s Chairmanship of APEC, both in 2025,“ said Mohd Zamruni.

Both leaders will also witness the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education, Cooperation in the Field of Carbon Capture and Storage and Cooperation in Cooperative Approaches Under Article 6, Paragraph 2 of the Paris Agreement.