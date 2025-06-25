Anwar, Zhaparov attend traditional Kyrgyz yurt ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: A symbol of nomadic resilience and cultural heritage took centre stage here today as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, attended a traditional Kyrgyz Yurt ceremony on the sidelines of the President’s official visit to Malaysia.

The ceremony featured the Boz Ui, a traditional Kyrgyz yurt, which captivated the Malaysian audience with its unique circular structure, felt coverings and timber framework, an enduring testament to the ingenuity of Kyrgyz nomadic life.

Literally translated as “Gray House” in the Kyrgyz language, the Boz Ui has for centuries served as the primary residence for Kyrgyz herders traversing the expansive steppes, valleys and mountainous regions of Central Asia.

Both Anwar and Zhaparov stepped into the Boz Ui together, accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, marking a moment of cultural exchange and solidarity.

Ingeniously designed for seasonal migration, the yurt is both functional and symbolic, durable enough to withstand extreme weather yet portable enough to be dismantled and reassembled as families follow their livestock across pastures.

The ceremony offered a rare glimpse into the lifestyle of the Kyrgyz people and served as a gesture of friendship and mutual appreciation between the two nations.

The event was part of Zhaparov’s two-day maiden official visit to Malaysia to reciprocate Anwar’s official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic in May 2024.

According to Wisma Putra, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a wide range of cooperation areas, including trade and investment, renewable and green energy, the halal industry, agricommodities, tourism, education and capacity building through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

They will also witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering tourism, digital transformation and cybersecurity, higher education, health, trade promotion, economic cooperation, scientific and research collaboration, and youth development.

A Letter of Intent on legal cooperation and an exchange of notes on diplomatic training are also on the agenda.

Anwar will today host an official luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex in honour of the visiting President and his delegation.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian nations, with total bilateral trade reaching RM40 million (USD8.74 million).

Malaysia’s exports included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and machinery, while key imports from the Kyrgyz Republic consisted of chemicals, processed foods and electronic components.