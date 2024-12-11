Anyone involved in corruption must be prosecuted - PM Anwar

CAIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim stressed that anyone involved in corruption must be prosecuted in line with the MADANI Government’s policy stance.

However, Anwar stressed that the action taken must be based on transparency and justice.

“If we are true, if we are serious and committed in eradicating corruption that has become systemic, then we will allow the enforcement agencies to carry out their work professionally.

“We should not insist that action must be taken now or next week. If you ask me, it must be expedited, it must be transparent, it must be fair, when that is up to the capability (of the authorities),“ he told Malaysian reporters at the end of his official visit to Egypt today.

He said this when asked to comment on media reports on the alleged case of eight state assemblymen involved in corruption and a whistleblower for the case is said to have met the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

Asked if he had received a letter from the whistleblower to apply for protection, Anwar said he has not received any letter and even if he did, he would continue to submit it to the MACC.

On protection for whistleblowers in corruption cases, Anwar said protection should not be given based on vague information.

“But don’t let anyone give you information, and straight away give protection. This is what I see in the media coverage now, whoever gives information, why does the Prime Minister not give protection?

“I don’t know what the case is... What he does, may be clean, may be good, may not be involved, may be involved. So leave it to the enforcement,“ he said.

Therefore, Anwar said the post of Prime Minister cannot be used to provide protection to anyone.

“People who provide information in a sincere manner and are not involved in corruption should be given protection. For those who are legitimate, for those who are not involved in corruption, our policy is we must give protection,“ he said.