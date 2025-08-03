APEC boosts AI standards for safe, inclusive economic transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is intensifying efforts to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the Asia-Pacific remains safe, inclusive, and sustainable.

Over 200 policymakers, technologists, and standards experts gathered at the APEC AI Standards Conference in Incheon, South Korea, to align AI governance and technical frameworks regionally.

Dr Jin-seok Bae, director of the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), highlighted AI’s dual potential for opportunity and disruption.

“AI is rapidly transforming our industries and daily lives, but without common standards, we risk fragmentation and mistrust,“ he said.

The conference aimed to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and international cooperation for responsible AI governance.

The event featured hands-on training and insights from global standards bodies, reinforcing the need for unified approaches.

Silvio Dulinski, deputy secretary-general of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), stressed that international standards build trust, fairness, and security in AI.

“Standards offer scalable, consensus-driven tools for aligning regulation and ensuring diversity in AI governance,“ he noted.

Discussions covered AI applications across sectors, ethical considerations, risk management, and environmental impacts.

Dr Kang Byung-Goo, chair of APEC’s Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance (SCSC), emphasised that standardisation supports sustainable innovation.

“By working together, APEC economies can ensure AI systems align with shared values,“ he added. – Bernama