BANGI: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) aims to train 1,000 new instructors by June to strengthen its civil defence training capabilities.

APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the increased number of instructors will help the force train 150,000 new personnel and the public in basic civil defence skills.

“To meet this target, APM needs more skilled instructors as we currently can train only 33,000 participants annually,” he said during the launch of the +1000 Instructors Target event here today.

He added that boosting the number of instructors is a quick way to enhance the nation’s civil defence system and ensure the public is better prepared to deal with disasters.

The government had previously challenged APM to train 150,000 personnel by year-end to meet the demands of emergencies, particularly floods.

Aminurrahim also said the increased number of instructors will allow APM to collaborate with other training institutes and government agencies to raise safety awareness nationwide.

“This collaboration is key to strengthening civil defence, especially in disaster-prone and high-risk areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary-general (Management) of the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Khairus Masnan Abdul Khalid emphasised the importance of this initiative to ensure APM can provide consistent training and avoid disruptions in its programmes.

“APM must adapt to the times and implement a ‘game changer’ to align with Malaysia MADANI values. With more instructors, we can train more people and improve their preparedness for critical situations,” he said.