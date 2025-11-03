IT’S that time of the year again when streets and open spaces across Malaysia come alive with Ramadan bazaars, offering a wide selection of traditional and viral foods.

However, not all customers have had a pleasant experience—some have reported raw chicken in their meals, while others have even found unwelcome surprises like worms in their food.

The latest incident involved a customer who found a live maggot crawling inside an ikan keli (catfish) she bought from a Ramadan bazaar.

In a nine-second TikTok video posted by @_dinda.as, a maggot could be seen actively wriggling through the flesh of the fish.

“People sell food, you also want to sell food. Now getting extra protein,“ she commented sarcastically.

Her video has since gone viral, amassing over 140,000 views and leaving Malaysian netizens horrified by the shocking discovery.

ALSO READ: “Shocked to see prices now” - M’sians question skyrocketing prices and food quality at Ramadan bazaar

Following this and other similar incidents, many netizens expressed their distrust in bazaar food, opting instead to cook at home or buy from trusted restaurants.

“I’m actually a bit traumatised about going to bazaars because every time I go, I always end up feeling like it’s not worth it. During Ramadan, I mostly cook at home instead of buying from the bazaar, or I just buy from shops where I already know the food tastes good,“ shared @yatiwil.

“Rather than buying from the bazaar, it’s better to buy ingredients and cook for yourself—nothing beats the satisfaction of homemade food!” commented @tritonbyb.

“Of course, it’s better to cook at home. Much safer to eat since we prepare it ourselves!” added @azieyaqell.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user, @lilanayla_, shared that she found a piece of scrub pad wire inside the food she purchased from a bazaar.