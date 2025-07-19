APM rescues nine from leaking boat off Semporna

SEMPORNA: The Civil Defence Force (APM) successfully rescued nine men near Pulau Sebangkat after their recently repaired boat began taking on water. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting an emergency response.

APM Sabah confirmed receiving a distress call at 11.37 am. A BRAVO Squad team, consisting of four personnel led by Asmam Turu, was immediately dispatched using boat A008.

“Following verification, the BRAVO Squad, comprising four personnel led by Asmam Turu, was deployed to the location using boat A008,” the statement said.

Upon arrival at 12.38 pm, rescuers found three individuals still aboard the leaking vessel while six others were in the water, holding onto the boat for safety. All nine were successfully brought onto the APM vessel and later handed over to the police.

No injuries were reported, and the operation concluded by 12.59 pm. - Bernama