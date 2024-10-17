APM working on adding high-tech assets to enhance beach rescue operations

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) requires more advanced equipment to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of beach rescue operations.

APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said that the use of high-tech equipment, such as remote-controlled life buoys, remotely operated speedboats, and drones, would improve search and rescue operations while reducing the risks faced by rescue personnel.

“APM is working on acquiring these additional tools. There are also new drone technologies that can carry and release life jackets during rescue missions, but it is expensive. We are also focusing on improving rescue techniques.

“Beach rescuers not only assist in the sea but also help along the shore, for example, with minor accidents and searching for missing children,“ he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the 2024 Civil Defence Beach Lifeguard Conference, officiated by deputy secretary-general of Management, Prime Minister’s Department, Dr Khairus Masnan Abdul Khalid, at Pantai Batu 5.

Aminurrahim added that there are currently 48 rescue duty areas nationwide, comprising 42 beach lifeguard towers and six beach rescue stations without towers.

These locations are equipped with jet skis, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), portable lifeguard sentry chairs, surfboards, inflatable boats, aluminum boats, life jackets, throw bags, ring buoys, and rescue tubes.

Meanwhile, Khairus stated that the conference involved 67 participants, 30 representatives from other agencies, and one international participant from Bali, Indonesia.

The event aimed to enhance the efficiency and skills of APM officers and personnel in beach rescue operations.

He added that efforts are underway to process 302 contract employment applications to strengthen operations, and 60 permanent positions are undergoing training and physical screening, expected to be completed by December.