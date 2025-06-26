Appeals court upholds death sentence for father in daughter’s murder case

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today maintained the death sentence for Mohammad Abdullah Mohamed, who murdered his nine-year-old daughter in 2018. A three-judge panel dismissed his appeal against the conviction and sentence previously imposed by the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Asmah Musa and defence lawyer Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi confirmed the decision to Bernama. Justice Azmi Ariffin, delivering the ruling, stated that despite the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 allowing for prison terms of 30 to 40 years, the court deemed the death penalty appropriate after evaluating aggravating and mitigating factors.

Mohammad Abdullah, a 43-year-old former soldier, was convicted in August 2023 for the murder of his daughter, Nur Aina Nabihah Mohammad Abdullah. The crime occurred at their home in Taman Vista Jaya, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on January 31, 2018.

Court records revealed that Mohammad Abdullah had forced his daughter and her siblings to perform 500 push-ups and sit-ups as punishment for failing to pray. When Nur Aina Nabihah collapsed from exhaustion, he stepped on her stomach, pushed her, and kicked her forcefully. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Mohammad Abdullah retains the right to appeal to the Federal Court. He was also represented by lawyer Aina Melina Johan Ariff Lim during the proceedings.