Apples and oranges exempt from SST in Malaysia - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The government has announced a Sales and Service Tax (SST) exemption for imported apples and oranges following public concerns over rising fruit prices. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision aims to ensure affordability for low-income families while still encouraging the consumption of local fruits.

During a Cabinet meeting, public feedback highlighted the need for accessible healthy food options. Anwar noted that while local fruits like guava, rambutan, and durian remain a priority, the exemption for apples and oranges will ease financial burdens.

“Some still want to eat apples and oranges because they’re more affordable,“ he said at the Madani City development project launch. The exemption applies only to these two fruits, with other imported fruits still subject to minimal taxes.

The move balances support for local agriculture with consumer needs, ensuring nutritious options remain within reach.