AN incident involving five cars parked along the roadside near the Glenmarie Light Rail Transit (LRT) station in Shah Alam has gone viral online.

In a 53-second TikTok video posted by user Awinn, several vehicles can be seen with smashed fronts, broken windows, and damage along their sides.

In his caption, Awinn shared that he came across the scene while driving home from work and noted that no apology note was left behind.

“After work today, I saw a lot of cars that had been dragged, and not even a single note with an apology was left behind.

“It was painful to see the damage, even though none of the cars were mine. I can’t imagine how it would feel if it were my own. May those affected stay strong, and may everything be eased for them,” he wrote.

The incident has sparked a debate in the comment section of the post, where some expressed sympathy for the car owners stating that Glenmarie LRT has limited parking spaces.

“The comments here aren’t very understanding. Maybe they don’t know about the parking shortage there. Maybe they’ve never taken the train. I feel sorry for the car owners— coming back from work only to find their cars all scratched and damaged,” commented ashdeq.

“Not enough parking, e-hailing is expensive, and when people are encouraged to take the LRT, this is what happens. Just provide proper parking — that would solve the problem,” said another.

Meanwhile, others felt the incident should serve as a lesson since the cars were parked in a way that obstructed other vehicles.

“Come on, bro — you expect them to leave a notice after getting dragged? Did those who blocked the road leave their phone numbers? How many hours are they supposed to wait around?” commented Pa&Ma Aura.

“Why should anyone apologise when you parked like that by the roadside — looks like it was even on a corner, making it even harder for others. Serves you right. Park at your own risk,” said another.