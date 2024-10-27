Appointment as investment advisor won’t affect Wee’s position as MCA president - Ahmad Zahid

TEMERLOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the appointment of Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong as the investment advisor for the Chinese community in Malaysia does not affect Wee’s image or position as MCA president.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the appointment was based on a mutual understanding and to ensure investment opportunities are realised for the country’s progress.

“No, this is an understanding between us both and as an appreciation for his role in bringing in investors from China (and) for helping me as the Halal Industry Development Council chairman.

“I announced his appointment when he joined my delegation to Shanghai (China) last month and publicly at the 71st MCA annual general assembly last week. (His appointment) is based on his background and experience,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid told reporters this after officiating the 2024 Pahang BN Convention at Dewan Tun Razak here today, which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

