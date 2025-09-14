Armed Forces housing high-speed internet project to complete by 2027

BUTTERWORTH: The nationwide Fibre-to-the-Home project for Armed Forces Family Housing is scheduled for full completion by May 2027.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that work is actively underway with priority given to major military camps.

Butterworth Air Base is expected to be completed earlier by January 2026.

He stated that Malaysian Armed Forces personnel will enjoy faster and more affordable internet access once the project is finished.

The project covers 73 military camps nationwide with more than 59,000 housing units.

It results from collaboration between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Armed Forces through a memorandum of understanding signed on October 11, 2024.

Personnel can subscribe to the Perajurit Broadband package at RM49 monthly for 100Mbps speed.

A promotional rate of RM39 monthly will be available for the first six months.

This internet service aims to improve quality of life and support children’s education.

It also strengthens family well-being in line with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

The project delay after its October 2024 announcement was due to tender processes and security vetting of workers.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will continue monitoring implementation to ensure standards are met.

Maximum benefits will be delivered to the armed forces community through this initiative. – Bernama